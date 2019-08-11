Just $4,000 Will Buy You This 2001 Volvo S80 Limousine Built for a Swedish Diplomat

Historically, Volvos have always taken on various forms, from rounded-off economy cars to famously boxy wagons, but we'd never seen one in this shape before until a rare bird popped up for sale on Craigslist: a 2001 S80 Limousine that was allegedly used to transport a Swedish diplomat.

A paltry $3,900 will take home this ultra-longroof model, which is supposedly just one of two built by Volvo and shipped to the United States. This particular car has traveled only 72,000 miles over the course of its 18-year lifespan and looks to be in great physical shape.

The seller claims the car was enlisted by Sweden’s diplomat service for use in the United States, but there’s no indication of paperwork or verification. For all we know, this could have been the premier Swedish chariot for Larry’s Limo Lounge, running the Vegas strip for the past two decades. Either way, the price tag leaves a lot of room for any needed cleanup or repairs.