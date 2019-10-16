Is $99,995 Too Much to Live Your 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi Dreams?

Only 400 numbered Impreza 22B STis were ever built—this being number 196—and now is your chance to not only own a part of Subaru history, but to have one of the most brilliant enthusiast cars ever built. Offered up for sale by 4 Star Classics in the United Kingdom, the 1998 Impreza 22B STi has 25,655 miles on the odometer and comes with a pretty price of $99,995 which makes the new $63,995 Subaru STI S209 look affordable. Since coming to the dealer, the engine has been fully inspected and serviced with a new timing belt change “for the new keeper’s peace of mind.”

According to the site, the car “was first registered in July 1998. It is one of just 400 Japanese-supplied cars and has only recently been imported into the UK by 4 Star. The car has been well maintained from new, as evidenced by the original service booklets and accompanying Japanese paperwork. The original Impreza owner’s manuals are also present, along with the supplementary 22B booklets. There is documentation for the HKS turbo timer and Sony Minidisc player. The car has just been fully serviced and had the timing belt replaced. The inspection report shows a perfectly clean bill of health and the MOT is valid until January 2020.”

For those Subaru fans in the United States, the 1998 Impreza 22B STi is still ineligible to be imported and we’re still three years and change from it being road-legal. That said, so long as the car never graces an American road, there are ways of bringing it into the country and railing on it at your local track day, autocross, or far more historically accurate, rallycross events. And if you do decide to buy it, let us know and we’ll be right over.