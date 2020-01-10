Subaru Levorg Prototype STI Sport Wagon Likely Previews Next-Gen WRX

There's no telling when the next generation of Subaru WRX will take the stage, we've heard rumors, whispers, and all sorts of soothsayings that have all come and gone. But when it finally does, and it will, its face may already look familiar to people who've cast their gaze on the Subaru revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon 2020: The Levorg Prototype STI Sport.

This Levorg concept also offers our first glimpse of how Subaru's STI models could look in the 2020s, and could foreshadow the new WRX's styling. Don't expect the next WRX to look like a downsized Levorg, though—rumor has it that the upcoming WRX could be produced as a coupe for the first time since the legendary 22B. That's not to say Subaru couldn't offer it in a variety of body styles, but if we had the choice, we'd take the coupe nine times out of ten.