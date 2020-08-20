The 2021 Subaru Levorg Shows Us the WRX of the Future
This unobtanium wagon is a good sign for Subarus to come.
If you fell in love with the gorgeous Subaru Levorg Prototype STI Sport from January's Tokyo Auto Salon, good news! Most of that went into the production 2021 Levorg that was revealed today on Subaru's Japanese website. While we still won't get the Levorg here, there's a good chance that many of its styling cues will end up on the upcoming WRX and WRX STI models we do get.
The Levorg is a Legacy-based station wagon that's more focused on tarmac performance than many of its all-wheel-drive stablemates. The new 2021 model may have built on some of Subaru's recent styling cues, but it's all new, Motor1 reports.
Built on the Subaru Global Platform, the base Levorg has a brand-new 1.8-liter turbo flat-four that produces 174 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission powers all four wheels, per Road & Track. Sorry, manual wagon fans—you won't be able to row your own, at least at the Levorg's launch.
Its interior is nothing to sneeze at, either, with a 11.6-inch touchscreen in portrait orientation and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Levorg got a bit larger this time around as well, adding 2.5 cubic inches more in cargo space.
According to Motor1, an official reveal of the next WRX and WRX STI could happen in 2021. Leaked internal documents showed that the next WRX is slated to enter production in Fall 2021, and that they'll start making the STI in Fall 2022. We'll see how much of the Levorg's design really comes to the United States then.
