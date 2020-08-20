The 2021 Subaru Levorg Shows Us the WRX of the Future

Built on the Subaru Global Platform, the base Levorg has a brand-new 1.8-liter turbo flat-four that produces 174 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission powers all four wheels, per Road & Track. Sorry, manual wagon fans—you won't be able to row your own, at least at the Levorg's launch.

Its interior is nothing to sneeze at, either, with a 11.6-inch touchscreen in portrait orientation and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Levorg got a bit larger this time around as well, adding 2.5 cubic inches more in cargo space.

According to Motor1, an official reveal of the next WRX and WRX STI could happen in 2021. Leaked internal documents showed that the next WRX is slated to enter production in Fall 2021, and that they'll start making the STI in Fall 2022. We'll see how much of the Levorg's design really comes to the United States then.

