2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.White: Bilsteins, Brembos, and Bronze BBSs

Last year, Subaru trotted out the Series.Gray WRX and WRX STI, limited editions that featured an exclusive gray paint job along with a light smattering of handling and cosmetic goodies. Debuting at this year's Los Angeles International Auto Show are the 2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.White. Basically the Series.Gray twins but, ya know, white.

The Series.White Subarus will be limited to just 1,000 units—500 WRXs and 500 STIs—and are finished in an exclusive Ceramic White color, not to be confused with Crystal White Pearl that's already available on the regular series cars and the gold-wheeled, $64k S209 STI. Instead of gold, the Series.White's wheels—18 inchers for the WRX, 19-inch BBS rims for the STI—are painted matte bronze. Mirrors and badges are finished in black, saving owners about $15 worth of Plasti Dip.