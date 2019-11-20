2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.White: Bilsteins, Brembos, and Bronze BBSs
Only 500 of each will be made.
Last year, Subaru trotted out the Series.Gray WRX and WRX STI, limited editions that featured an exclusive gray paint job along with a light smattering of handling and cosmetic goodies. Debuting at this year's Los Angeles International Auto Show are the 2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.White. Basically the Series.Gray twins but, ya know, white.
The Series.White Subarus will be limited to just 1,000 units—500 WRXs and 500 STIs—and are finished in an exclusive Ceramic White color, not to be confused with Crystal White Pearl that's already available on the regular series cars and the gold-wheeled, $64k S209 STI. Instead of gold, the Series.White's wheels—18 inchers for the WRX, 19-inch BBS rims for the STI—are painted matte bronze. Mirrors and badges are finished in black, saving owners about $15 worth of Plasti Dip.
Based on the 268-hp WRX Premium, the WRX Series.White features new-for-WRX Bilstein shocks and dampers, red-caliper Brembo brakes, a moonroof delete, six-speed manual transmission, and Ultrasuede Recaro seats. Making life safer and more convenient are LED headlights that move with the steering wheel, LED fog lights, and keyless entry with push-button start.
Meanwhile, the 310-hp WRX STI Series.White ups its handling chops with its own set of Bilstein suspension as well as four Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It also gets heavier-duty steering rack mounts and silver STI-branded Brembos. Subaru has also taken the liberty of removing the limited-edition STI's spare tire in lieu of a repair kit in the name of weight reduction.
The 2020 Subaru WRX Series.White starts at $33,995 while the STI version will go for $42,695 (plus a $900 destination and delivery charge).
