Just Make an STI Already, Subaru

The last time a U.S.-bound Subaru wore the STI badge was in 2021. Yet, that hasn’t stopped Subaru from releasing all manner of WRX trims and “engineering exercises” that get close but never go full STI. And the latest tease is the WRX tS Spec B.

News from Australia (h/t to Carscoops) is that the newest WRX to hit the market is not unlike our version but with one big extra. Namely, the Aussie tS Spec B receives a massive rear wing. The Spec B also adds a six-speed manual for the region, whereas the regular tS comes with a CVT. Stateside, the WRX tS is solely a stick shift. Whew. But, we also only get the WRX sedan while Australia and other markets can opt for a WRX Sportswagon. Sigh.

In typical Subaru fashion, though, there’s no added thunder for the Down Under WRX. The tS Spec B may look like a dirt trail demon but it’s powered by the same 2.4-liter flat-four that produces 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque that the entire lineup gets. Makes you wonder how much weight and drag that large spoiler adds, and whether the Spec B’s zero to 60 mph time is slower than a WRX without it.

So, we (well, they) get another WRX model that hints at STI vibes but is yet another sheep in wolf’s clothing. Which is wild when you realize the North American 2025 WRX will be available in six trim levels: base, Premium, Limited, TR, GT, and tS. For Australia, the tS Spec B would be considered its fifth.

Subaru wanting to take a breather until a new platform is developed is fine. When the STI cancelation was announced, the automaker said electrification plans and emissions regulations would mean a “very limited shelf life” for a new STI. The company was spotted filing a trademark for “STe” a couple of years ago, hinting at a return for the model as an EV.

OK, we can wait. The problem is that an STI variant still continues to be built for the current-gen WRX—in Japan. JDM car buyers have their choice of the STI Sport and the limited edition 300-hp S210 STI. If there’s any consolation to non-Japan-based Subie stans, both of these vehicles are CVT only.

This isn’t to say the WRX in any form isn’t fun to drive. But in its current state, it’s not going to be as competitive against the high-powered, purpose-built Honda Civic Type R or Toyota GR Corolla, both of which genuinely play up the “sport” part in sport compact car. If anything, more Subaru smoke and mirrors just makes me think the automaker is scared of its own (STI) shadow.