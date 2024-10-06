The 51-HP Subaru Chiffon Try Is an Adventure-Loving Darling

Kei cars, those diminutive but utilitarian rides that were built for teeny Asian roads yet somehow melt our brutish American hearts, are now off-road ready. Subaru is going to try, anyway. And as such, has literally named its pocket-sized effort the Chiffon Try.

I’ll be honest with you: Whenever I hear chiffon, I think of cake. Not the sheer lightweight French fabric but the airy sponge cake. Clothes or cake? I will always choose cake. Sadly, the Chiffon Try is like neither of these things but you can transport both the fabric and fluffy treat in the Chiffon car. Hoping to have cake by the ocean? The Subie will get you there.

The Subaru Chiffon is actually a spin-off of the Daihatsu Tanto, which debuted about 20 years ago. The Subie version showed up in 2013 as part of the Daihatsu’s second generation. The vehicles were redesigned in 2019, meaning the Chiffon is in its second generation while the Tanto is in gen-four.

Hokkaido Subaru

The Subaru Chiffon is currently available in five trim levels, the Try is the latest addition to L, G, R, and RS. Priced just below the Chiffon RS, the front-wheel drive Chiffon Try MSRP starts at 1,831,500 Japanese yen or around $12,300 at today’s exchange rate. The all-wheel drive version will cost you JPY 1,952,500 (roughly $13,100).

Although there’s seating for four, I wouldn’t call the Try trail-rated. Powered by a 660cc three-cylinder, the Chiffon Try produces about 51 horsepower and 44 pound-feet of torque. Transmission is a CVT. Despite its rugged looks compared to the rest of the Chiffon lineup (ooh, cladding!), the Try offers just 5.9 inches of ground clearance, or 6.5 inches with AWD. To be fair, that’s higher than the WRX at 5.4 inches but nowhere near the 8.7 inches of lift on the Outback.

Obviously not meant for the Rubicon Trail, where can the Chiffon Try actually go? Anywhere a WRX can and then some. It’ll just take longer to get there, but you’ll have so much more stuff in tow! Unlike the other Chiffons, the Try comes equipped with roof rails, the aforementioned body cladding, and an aggressive front fascia, comparatively speaking. The 11 color choices are fun and include a handful of black-roof, two-tone options.

The cabin features water-repellent seats and exclusive orange trim. The most fascinating bit is how flexible the interior is, and that’s in large part due to the vehicle’s lack of a B-pillar. Called the “Miracle Open Door,” the power rear doors slide open by touching the exterior door handle, pressing a dashboard button, or by setting up activation by proximity (i.e., the doors open as you approach the car).

For extra utility, the driver’s seat has more than 21 inches of sliding range, while the front passenger seat offers about 15 inches of movement and can be pushed almost entirely forward. That same seat can be folded flat and combined with the 50-percent recline angle of the rear seats, and you’ve got the ultimate beach lounging experience. Definitely a vibe to bring out that chiffon cake and eat it, too. (I hope it’s guava.)