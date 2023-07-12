Brabus Mercedes-AMG SL: Of Course, It Looks Better With Tri-Spokes

Tri-spoke wheels are the best-spoke wheels and I won't be taking any questions. A good set of tri-spokes can make any car look better and this new Brabus-tuned Mercedes SL—dubbed the 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition—wears a very good set of tri-spokes.

The Brabus 750 is obviously much more than a set of tri-spokes slapped onto a Mercedes SL but it's hard to not make them the visual focal point. Each of the triple spokes is actually a double spoke, making each wheel a triple-double, for you NBA fans. The "Brabus Monoblock Evo II Platinum Edition" wheels measure 22 inches at the back (with massive 335/25 R22 tires) and 21 inches at the front (with 275/35 R 21) tires and are finished in a dark "Shadow Chrome."

Brabus

Named after Brabus's founder, the Bodo Buschmann Edition is a throwback to the Brabus 7.3S, which was based on the R129 Mercedes SL600.

It wouldn't be a proper Brabus without mega power, so its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged AMG V8 makes 750 horsepower (hence its name) and 663 lb-ft of torque. Being based on the Mercedes-AMG SL63, the Brabus 750 uses the same nine-speed auto and 4Matic all-wheel drive system as the base car, which helps it hit 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. However, according to Brabus, its top speed is electronically limited to 196 mph to protect the Continental SportContact 7 tires.

Brabus

It also wouldn't be a Brabus without heavily modified styling and, if you're a fan of the tuner's usual carbon fiber and diamond-quilted leather, the 750 won't disappoint. The former adorns both the exterior and interior, with carbon aero and trim pieces throughout, and the latter makes the seats really pop.

Only 25 of these 750 Bodo Buschmann Brabus SLs will be made and, with a sticker price of $374,567 (€336,539), it costs more than double an AMG SL's starting price. So you need to really want a set of tri-spokes to buy this Brabus.

Brabus