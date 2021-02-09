The Weeknd's Car In the Super Bowl Halftime Show Was This Sweet Widebody AMG-Swapped Mercedes 300 SL

The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV halftime show didn't just act out how we all look when we hit Pick-N-Pull thirty minutes before it closes—it also included a brief glimpse of a really cool car in the dark. That car is S Klub's incredible 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL restomod, which hides the guts of a supercharged V6 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK 32 AMG underneath.

Everything besides the brevity of the S Klub 300 SL's screen time makes sense. The Weeknd's been a Merc man for a while, as he signed a promotional deal with the company that put a brand new Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and a Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV in his Las Vegas-set "Blinding Lights" music video, per Car and Driver. The opening of the halftime show had a stylized version of Vegas as a nod to that music video, so it naturally called for a sleek modified drop-top Benz.