Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series: 778 HP, Stripped Interior, Not Road Legal

Carbon fiber is used liberally in the GT Track Series, including the hook, fenders, sills, trunk lid and rear bumper. These lightweight components help bring the total curb weight down to 3,086 lbs, a major saving compared to the 3395 lbs of the road-going GT Black Series. As a motorsport-focused vehicle, internal niceties like power windows and interior padding have been eschewed to help reach this low number.

Airflow management is also a big focus for the car, which is covered in functional grilles and vents to ensure plenty of airflow to cool the radiator and brakes. The rear bumper scores a double diffuser, while the rear wheel arches get air outlets, while the giant rear wing and monstrously large air outlet on the hood further reinforce the car's race-spec design.

The interior is awash with an intimidating array of buttons and switches as you might find in a top-tier GT race racing car. The car features an adjustable steering wheel and pedals to best suit the driver's body, and there's also a programmable Bosch dash display paired with a datalogging system to help drivers perfect their lap times.

The car's electronics are also tuned for track duty. Race-ready traction control and a motorsport-spec ABS unit are installed. Each has 12 selectable settings, from maximum to minimum intervention, including the ability to switch them off entirely.