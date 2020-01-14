You Can Buy a Near-NASCAR Grade Track Car For $125,000

I asked Snider who the Track Attacks are for, to which he replied "The way we see it, it's to replace the GT-Rs, ZL1s, and Z06s. Essentially, for those that buy one of those cars and sets it aside mainly as a track car." He added, "We had a customer who recently purchased a Track Attack after he wrecked a Camaro ZL1 1LE at Virginia International Raceway pretty bad. It scared him enough to make him think, 'If I'm going to continue to do this, I'm going to need a safer car.' He got wind of our program and he'll be getting his car soon." It's also a compelling alternative to other unorthodox track cars in that price range, like a maxed-out KTM X-Bow.

As far as other hens in the henhouse, Hendrick Motorsports is really the only game in town to live that NASCAR life. There are certainly a few driving schools or programs that will let you get behind the wheel of a modern stock car, but none let you take it home.

"I don't know of anyone that's doing it like us," said Lance McGrew, "I know of some people who've tried to do it, but they've been more concerned with two-seaters. But like Bill, I don't believe there's any place on a racetrack for a passenger. We're doing something different."

Today, there are plenty of race-spec supercars available for purchase, including ready-to-rock models from Aston Martin, Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Lamborghini. There are even a few hypercar manufacturers getting into the game. But none seem to offer what Hendrick Motorsports is in the Track Attack: a heavy-use, rock-solid reliable, and safe race car. Which, with a little training, could handily stomp everything in the yard.

Just imagining roaring down the back straight of Road America, Willow Springs, or Road Atlanta behind the wheel of my own stock car definitely has my attention. Now if I only had $125,000.

