McLaren Working on Street-Legal Senna GTR Models, Including 814-HP Can-Am: Report

The McLaren Elva and 620R may have been unveiled recently, but the British automaker is on a special-edition tear and it apparently isn't done cranking out drool-worthy sheet metal yet. Two more limited-run hypercars are reportedly coming soon, each of them based on the Senna GTR and each of them priced at...well, you know how the saying goes.

McLaren reportedly produced 23 more chassis for Senna GTRs than it needed, and according to CarBuzz, will liquidate them by turning these track-only Senna GTRs into a pair of commemorative, street-legal hypercars. Twenty of these chassis will reportedly become several Senna LMs and three Senna Can-Ams, renders of which were allegedly provided by a McLaren client with one of the three on order to CarBuzz.