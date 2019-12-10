McLaren Working on Street-Legal Senna GTR Models, Including 814-HP Can-Am: Report

What do you do with leftover racing chassis? Build cool stuff for the uber-rich.

By James Gilboy
The McLaren Elva and 620R may have been unveiled recently, but the British automaker is on a special-edition tear and it apparently isn't done cranking out drool-worthy sheet metal yet. Two more limited-run hypercars are reportedly coming soon, each of them based on the Senna GTR and each of them priced at...well, you know how the saying goes.

McLaren reportedly produced 23 more chassis for Senna GTRs than it needed, and according to CarBuzz, will liquidate them by turning these track-only Senna GTRs into a pair of commemorative, street-legal hypercars. Twenty of these chassis will reportedly become several Senna LMs and three Senna Can-Ams, renders of which were allegedly provided by a McLaren client with one of the three on order to CarBuzz.

The Senna Can-Am is reportedly inspired by Bruce McLaren's M8B Canadian American Challenge Cup (colloquially, Can-Am) car, which flattened the opposition in the 1969 season, taking 11 wins in as many races. It bears a similar orange livery, with black-on-white numbering, a classic McLaren Cars motif, and a scaled-up signature on the rear fenders. Said fenders will reportedly be of a "unique louvered" design, and instead of the five-spoke wheels seen in the renders, the Can-Am will have four-spoke alloys with polished rims.

Senna Can-Ams will reportedly feature Can-Am logos on the gas pedal and headrests, a plaque corresponding to its production number, and door sills detailed with tributes to the races won by the M8B. Horsepower from the Senna Can-Am's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 will be GTR-spec, at 814, and price, unusually, was disclosed by the car's alleged buyer: $1.5 million. If this price is news to you, then you aren't on McLaren's shortlist, and probably won't have the chance to buy one until a Senna Can-Am buyer inevitably flips the car at auction for more than what they paid for it.

