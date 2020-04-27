This Track-Only McLaren P1 GTR Got Transformed Into a Street-Legal Weapon
This is one hot McLaren.
It may have been a good four years since the McLaren P1's racing cousin, the GTR, went out of production, but the aftermarket isn't quite done with the hybrid hypercar just yet. Brought to you by British tuner Lanzante is this street-legal, gorgeous, and historically-liveried P1 GTR-18. Yes, I said street-legal.
If you're a racing fan of a certain age, the GTR-18's color scheme should be familiar because it's the same one worn by the Gulf Team Davidoff No. 28R F1 GTR, the last F1 GTR Lanzante ever raced. The blue, orange, and carbon hues here aren't mere tribute colors the company happened to find extra buckets of either since they actually match the exact color codes from that original F1 on which it mimics.
In case you aren't well-versed in the world of British GT racing, Lanzante isn't just a couple of flat-brim capped guys in a shed painting up supercars but a bonafide racing team with real pedigree. Originally started in the 1970s by one Paul Lanzante, the crew won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995 in an F1 GTR under the moniker Kokusai Kaihatsu Racing and is now headed up by Dean Lanzante, Paul's son. This also wouldn't be the first time it's converted P1 GTRs to be street-legal.
Nostalgic paint isn't the only thing the P1 GTR-18 has going for it, though. Its body has been lengthened for a truly race-ready Longtail look and its front splitter and massive rear wing have been tweaked to create even more downforce. We gotta say, this thing looks rad. Personally, I'm usually not a fan of colored wheels but the period-correct neon orange rims here look just right.
Frustratingly, Lanzante has not revealed any powertrain or pricing details yet but did mention that only six cars will ever be built. It might be street legal but don't expect to see this thing rolling around your local town any time soon. While its precise horsepower and price remain a mystery, I'm sure the P1 GTR-18 won't be a slouch or cheap by any stretch of the imagination.
On the topic of mysteries, can somebody tell us why the driver in all of these press photos is staring straight into the camera like he's on an episode of The Office?
