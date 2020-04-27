This Track-Only McLaren P1 GTR Got Transformed Into a Street-Legal Weapon

It may have been a good four years since the McLaren P1's racing cousin, the GTR, went out of production, but the aftermarket isn't quite done with the hybrid hypercar just yet. Brought to you by British tuner Lanzante is this street-legal, gorgeous, and historically-liveried P1 GTR-18. Yes, I said street-legal.

If you're a racing fan of a certain age, the GTR-18's color scheme should be familiar because it's the same one worn by the Gulf Team Davidoff No. 28R F1 GTR, the last F1 GTR Lanzante ever raced. The blue, orange, and carbon hues here aren't mere tribute colors the company happened to find extra buckets of either since they actually match the exact color codes from that original F1 on which it mimics.