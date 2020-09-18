McLaren Celebrates 1995 Le Mans Dominance With Some Really Out There Senna GTR LMs

In 1995, McLaren sent seven of its brand new F1 GTRs to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. With these first year GTRs remaining as close to the road cars in specs as possible, McLarens finished fist, third, fourth, fifth and 13th in the GT1 class, with two DNFs. The winning Ueno Clinic #01R prototype was McLaren's car ran by Lanzante Motorsport under the name of Kokusai Aihatsu Racing. This year, Lanzante is set to produce seven 'LM 25' edition McLarens to mark the anniversary, including a Senna and a Senna GTR.

Meanwhile, since Woking has already produced five mysterious McLaren Senna LMs, it was time for yet another five customer commissions showing the 1995 Le Mans liveries and trim put on wild Senna GTRs. With two of these track specials landing in America, just wait until Lanzante comes up with a road-conversion package...