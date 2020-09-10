McLaren's Magnificent Headquarters Are For Sale If You've Got $259 Million

According to statements by a McLaren spokesperson to Sky, the company's base of operations is being offered up on a sale-leaseback deal, which could involve McLaren renting the site from its new owner.

"The potential sale and leaseback of our global headquarters and the appointment of banks to advise us on a debt restructuring and equity raise are part of the comprehensive refinancing strategy that we announced earlier this year," the spokesperson told Sky.

"Building on the shorter-term measures that we put in place over the summer, these initiatives will deliver a stronger balance sheet and ensure that McLaren Group has a sustainable platform for long-term growth and investment. The proposed sale and leaseback mirrors best practice among leading companies and will have no impact on our day-to-day operations."

Given the MTC's role as a landmark for the famous British company, it's truly sad to see it change ownership. And while I may not know who's going to step up as its future owner, I'm sure former McLaren boss Ron Dennis isn't too happy about this.