Watch a Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Car Break Sonoma Raceway's Lap Record

Former Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez recently set an all-new lap record at Sonoma Raceway in California at the wheel of a retired Mercedes-AMG F1 car.

Gutierrez appeared at this past spring's Sonoma Speed Fest, which sought to replicate the Goodwood Festival of Speed in California, but at the popular Sonoma Raceway. There, he drove a 2016 Mercedes-AMG W07 Hybrid, which holds the distinction of being the second most-dominant car in F1's history, winning 19 of the 21 Grands Prix it entered.

Though Gutierrez struggled with the Silver Arrow's 1,000-horsepower V-6, narrow tires, and minimal downforce, he laid down a time of 1:15.430, or about 0.090 seconds quicker than the race lap record of 1:15.520, set in 2017 by Josef Newgarden in a Chevrolet-powered Dallara DW12 Indycar.