2020 Mercedes-AMG W11: Formula 1's Gold Standard to Beat

The final front-running Formula 1 car of 2020 is here: Mercedes-AMG's W11, and it's the favorite to run away with both the constructors and drivers' world championships once again.

Thanks in part to getting a big head start on its 1.6-liter, single-turbo hybrid V-6, and in equal part due to star driver lineups, the big-spending Brackley F1 team has practically sauntered away with both titles every year since 2014. With little in the way of rule changes to trip Mercedes, its title-winning 2019 momentum is expected to carry it forward to victory in 2020, provided Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing can't cloud out that shining silver star.