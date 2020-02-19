F1: Hamilton Leads Mercedes-AMG One-Two on First Day of Pre-Season Testing

It'd be hasty to say that Verstappen's best lap hints at a possible showdown between Bull and Arrow this season, as each team and driver's test schedules are unclear and too incongruous to give the general public much to go on. Fans may try to account for tire compound, but the available datasets simply aren't complete enough to permit meaningful analysis. Only the best-equipped F1 teams themselves stand a chance of figuring out who's top dog, and as Scuderia Ferrari has spent the last 11 years demonstrating, even the best can get it wrong.

So, rather than writing off 2020 as the year Hamilton cruises to a Michael Schumacher-matching seventh title, take things easy like Daniel Ricciardo, let the season unfold, and while you're at it, shout a crude word or two while your competitors get their photo taken.