Mercedes-AMG F1 pulled the wraps off its new "F1 W12 E Performance" racer on Tuesday morning during an online-only reveal that featured Formula 1 Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff, as well as team racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. The W12 heads into the 2021 racing season not only as an eight-time consecutive championship winner, but also as the favorite to propel either of its drivers to yet another drivers' and constructors' world championship. Of course, out of the two, it's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who's the man to beat in 2021—and it's safe to say that doing so will prove very difficult for the rest of the field despite new regulations across the paddock.

“Every year we reset our focus and define the right objectives,” said Wolff during the reveal. “That may sound simple but it’s damn hard and is probably why there are no sports teams out there with seven consecutive titles." I see the same fire, hunger and passion now as I did the first time I walked through the doors in 2013. Every season presents a new challenge and therefore, a new goal for us to achieve. 2021 brings changes to the regulations, which could impact our competitiveness, plus the cost cap and working on the major rule changes of 2022,” added Wolff.

