Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Blacks Out Silver Arrows in Stand Against Racism

As made clear by the microcosm of society that is the racing community, racism has no place in a civilized world. While NASCAR and the developers of the Forza franchise clean ethno-nationalist dog whistles from motorsport both real and digitized, Formula 1 will chip away at the social inequalities in its own way. And at the forefront of F1's pro-equality initiative will be six-time consecutive Constructors' champion Mercedes-AMG, whose famous Silver Arrows will instead wear black for the 2020 season.

Debuting its redesigned livery on Monday morning, Mercedes-AMG stated that its W11s' updated regalia symbolizes its support for global racial equality, and the Black Lives Matter movement that injected the issue into mainstream political discourse. The team emphasized that the livery is also symbolic of its interest in sourcing top-tier racing talents from a broader pool of ethnic and gender demographics—an initiative to which its bitter rival Scuderia Ferrari has also committed.