Formula 1 Will Let You Put Your Name on Its Checkered Flag for $270

The Machiavellian among us insist everything has its price, and when it comes to Formula 1's race-concluding checkered flag, it's affirmative. Starting with Independence Day weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, F1 will sell off spaces on the race's checkered flag to fans, who will be able to put their own names on the thing, and later receive their squares to display as mementos.

Of the 80 squares on the 8x10 flag, 56 will be available to the public two to three weeks prior to each Grand Prix weekend, and the 24 remaining squares will be doled out by the race promoter itself. As the flag waves, one of F1's official photographers will snap a shot of it, and 80 copies of their photo will be printed and framed along with the cut-up flag squares, whose authenticity will be ratified by a plaque and a hologram. F1 has already made spaces on the season-opening Austrian GP's checkered flag available through its F1 Authentics store, where they cost $270.11.