Toyota's Last Formula 1 Car Will Be Auctioned for Charity

Though the COVID-19 infection curve may be on a downward trajectory in some parts of the world, the toll it's taken on public health—and within motor racing—is still being felt throughout. Perhaps that's why the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will be the beneficiaries of RM Sotheby's #RaceAgainstCovid charity auction, which will involve the sale of valuable racing memorabilia and complete race cars, such as one of Toyota's final Formula 1 cars: TF109 chassis 01.

Built for the 2009 season, the Toyota TF109 wound up being the last car Toyota entered in F1. The racing program's high cost and years of underwhelming results, however, soured corporate's view of its F1 team, so when the 2008 financial crisis hit, management had its reason to pull the plug. As a result, the TF109 ended up singing Toyota F1's swan song, though it wasn't entirely a sad song, because the TF109 finished on the podium five times in 17 Grands Prix.