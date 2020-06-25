Mugello Circuit Will Host Ferrari's 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix: Report

There's no better place to commemorate a Formula 1 team's milestone 1,000th Grand Prix than at the historic Monaco venue, as Scuderia Ferrari hoped to do at the start of 2020. That, however, was before COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into the global economy, disrupting the F1 season in the process, and forcing Ferrari to change the confetti's shipping address from Casino Monte-Carlo to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. But now that Monaco's off the menu, Ferrari would instead prefer to celebrate its millesimo Gran Premio in its home country of Italy, and multiple reports indicate it'll have its way, running race 1,000 at its privately owned Mugello Circuit.

These rumors are more substantial than McLaren team principal Zak Brown's indication to RaceFans that such an event is "pretty likely." According to Germany's reputable Auto Motor und Sport, F1 has finalized a deal to allow Mugello to host its first-ever Grand Prix on the weekend of September 11 through 13, one week after the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. As Monza's event lands exactly one week after the year's Belgian Grand Prix, the alleged Mugello event would be the third consecutive race weekend, marking the third such triple-header within three months of the season's upcoming July 3 kickoff.

AMuS's claim has also been independently corroborated by Ian Parkes, who writes an F1 column for The New York Times.