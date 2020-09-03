250 Italian Doctors and Nurses Will Be 2020's First Formula 1 Spectators

For the past several months, healthcare professionals the world over have put their lives on the line in the fight against COVID-19. Adequately thanking them for their sacrificed time, health, and, in some cases, lives, borders on the impossible, but that doesn't mean it's not worth trying. Ferrari certainly is, and not with clapping or flowers, but by giving 250 doctors and nurses tickets Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, making them the sport's first spectators in nine months.

To be dispersed throughout the grandstands of Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the 250 healthcare professionals will be the first members of the public to view a Grand Prix in person since last December's Abu Dhabi race. They will enjoy the privilege of watching Scuderia Ferrari make its 999th Grand Prix start, though given the team's difficult 2020 so far, it is unlikely the venerable Italian team will repeat its display of race-winning form from the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.