Coming March 19, Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Should Be as Unpredictable as 2020
And the lights go out on season three—in 30 more days.
If you have the COVID blues or the lack of Formula 1 racing is bumming you out, we've got good news for ya. Or should I say, Netflix has good news? Season three of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be premiering on March 19.
Coming one month from today will be the third season of the acclaimed docuseries from Box to Box Films, the crew behind the renowned racing docu-drama Senna. Recounting the events of each F1 season since 2018, Drive to Survive has done wonders for F1's audience globally, but especially in the United States, where F1 sees a largely untapped potential fanbase.
Box to Box Films' social media activity hints at (or even outright reveals) some of the storylines that could be covered in its series' coming season. One studio tweet confirms the violent end of Romain Grosjean's F1 career will help punctuate the end of the season, potentially alongside Lewis Hamilton securing his record-tying seventh F1 championship, as implied in another photo.
Other potential plot points suggested by studio tweets could include Sergio Perez's long-awaited first win, and ex-Alpine (formerly Renault) team principal Cyril Abiteboul's pledge to get a tattoo if his lead driver Daniel Ricciardo secured a podium—which he did at both Imola and the Nürburgring. Followups on Red Bull prospects Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly seem a given, with the former continuing to struggle against Max Verstappen, and the latter securing a surprise victory at Monza (and over $39,000 for one lucky gambler).
The impact of COVID-19, Ferrari's graceless farewell to Sebastian Vettel and George Russell's bittersweet cameo at Mercedes-AMG also seem impossible to gloss over, as do countless other moments of drama that unfolded in an unusual (and exceptional) season of F1.
May the month until Netflix drops this new season fly by in health, safety, and warmth for all.
