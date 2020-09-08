Lucky Gambler Wins Big After Betting on a Gasly, Sainz, Stroll Podium at F1 Italian Grand Prix

Betting on sports is a great way for most people to prove they aren't clairvoyant and drain their bank accounts. But sometimes, ultra long-shot bets pay off, as they did for a Finnish gambler who dropped just a few cents on an unthinkable podium order for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix this past weekend and walked away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Per Scandinavia's Yle, the unnamed Tampere, Finland gambler put $0.24 on a podium consisting of Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and Lance Stroll. Not a likely finishing order for a trio of drivers who qualified tenth, third, and eighth respectively, and had to outrace the all-conquering Mercedes-AMG team. Betting odds for this order were thus rated at 166,990:1 by Finland's state-owned gambling monopoly Veikkaus, but the pieces for this order slowly fell into place.