F1's First Race of the 2021 Season Might Already Be Postponed: Report

Last year, Formula 1 waited til the last possible moment to accept changes to its race calendar. Fans were informed just hours before practice for 2020's ill-fated Australian Grand Prix that the race was off, and over the ensuing months of lockdowns, an additional seven races fell off the calendar. So, rather than repeat last year's false start, F1 is reportedly taking a more cautious approach to 2021's race schedule and may already be on the verge of postponing its planned season opener.

Currently scheduled for the weekend of March 21, the 2021 Australian Grand Prix could be hamstrung by travel restrictions that force residents to quarantine for two weeks on arrival from abroad, and heavily restrict travel from foreigners. According to Autosport, these difficulties along with the reported emergence of new, potentially more virulent strains of COVID-19 could force F1 to reschedule its season opener. The outlet "understands that the Australian Grand Prix now looks set to be postponed until later in the 2021 season," and alleges the announcement of such will come later this month.