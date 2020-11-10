2021 Formula 1 Schedule Returns to Normal With 23-Race Season Starting in March

Though forced into a condensed 2020 calendar, Formula 1 is hopeful that the storm that is COVID-19 will pass by the Spring of 2021. It made this clear with the announcement of its 2021 season calendar, which will commence in Australia the day after Spring Solstice on March 21.

F1's 2021 race calendar could feature a record 23 events, mostly comprised of returning favorites with no one-off circuits like the hastily cobbled-together 2020 schedule. There will still be plenty of novelty, however, as the Dutch Grand Prix will be hosted at Circuit Zandvoort for the first time since 1983, and despite protests over the state's flagrant human rights abuses, Saudi Arabia has cajoled its way into a slot. Widespread boycotts of the race, however, are expected.