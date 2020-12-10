Lewis Hamilton Will Race in F1's Season Finale After Negative Virus Tests

Lewis Hamilton's positive test for COVID-19 between this month's dual Bahrain races had knock-on effects that will be felt for years to come. Hamilton's absence opened the door for much-hyped Mercedes prospect George Russell to sub for him, allowing the young driver to convincingly outrace Valtteri Bottas in a performance reminiscent of Hamilton's best. But while Russell's return to Mercedes-AMG looks certain after his dominant drive last Sunday, it won't take place in Abu Dhabi, as Hamilton has been cleared to race again thanks to multiple negative tests for COVID-19.

According to a statement released Thursday morning by the FIA, Hamilton "has returned a number of negative COVID-19 tests" following his 10-day quarantine in Bahrain. Local health officials cleared Hamilton to leave the nation for Abu Dhabi, where upon arrival he underwent an additional test, which also came back negative. This clears Hamilton to enter the "bubble" that is F1's paddock, and thus, bookend the season of his seventh championship on the track.