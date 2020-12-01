Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Be Replaced by Russell at Sakhir Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton became a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion after winning the 14th round of the 2020 season in Turkey. This year, he also won the Styrian, Hungarian, British, Spanish, Belgian, Tuscan, Eifel, Portuguese, and Italian races, along with the first Grand Prix held at Bahrain on the Thanksgiving weekend. However, following a positive COVID-19 test this week, the reigning champion is now set to skip the Sakhir Grand Prix also held at the Bahrain International Circuit, allowing for a young driver to do his best against his teammate Valtteri Bottas and the rest of the field.

According to sources close to the fire, team principal Toto Wolff's first choice for a substitute would be British Williams driver George Russell, who joined Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport as a part of their junior driver program in 2017. Racing for Williams F1 since 2019, whether the 22-year-old can jump into Lewis Hamilton's car will be mostly up to the Williams team, which is by far the weakest contender of the 2020 season.