14-Year-Old Juju Noda Wins From Pole in Her First F4 Race

When we last checked in on the daughter of former Formula 1 driver Hideki Noda, Juju, she was 12 and already captaining a Formula 3 car like a pro. Now aged 14, Noda is old enough to compete in the entry-level open-wheel category Formula 4, and in her Danish F4 debut this past weekend, she showed the kind of spark that often portends the rise of a star driver.

After qualifying second for the first of Danish F4's three season-opening races at Jyllandsringen this past weekend, Noda found herself on pole position when rival Conrad Laursen's best qualifying lap was invalidated, having been set under a yellow flag per Formula Scout. In the ensuing race, Laursen briefly challenged Noda for the lead, though the young Japanese driver easily reopened a gap to her Danish rival. She kept him at bay until the checkered flag dropped, marking victory in her debut open-wheel race and making her a race winner at age 14. That's three years younger than even F1's youngest race winner Max Verstappen managed, with the Dutchman not claiming the cup in an open-wheeler until age 17.