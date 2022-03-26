'It Wasn't Even a Dream': Reema Juffali on Being Saudi Arabia's First Pro Woman Driver

It's Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. That's a big enough deal in the west, but a considerably bigger deal in Saudi Arabia, where for most of the past 40 years an event like this wasn't even conceivable. Motorsport wasn't outlawed per se, but no FIA-sanctioned event could have taken place while women were banned from driving and crowded, mixed-sex attendance events were an absolute no. That's the world Reema Juffali grew up in—but now she's been competing internationally for four years as the Kingdom's first professional woman racing driver. I spoke to her this year about her own journey and the rise of motorsport in Saudi Arabia at what appears to be a critical moment for the nascent scene there. I've been to Saudi Arabia a lot more than I ever expected to as an openly out female journalist in the years since 2018, when Formula E announced its new partnership with the country to host races. That year I found myself at a launch event in Riyadh; it felt like us and the Saudis were eyeing each other nervously across the room like two cats you're desperately hoping will get on with each other once they've stopped being terrified. It's now one of my favorite places to go, because I'm a journalist and that means being interested in things that stress other people out. When I first went there, it was very much still a country in lockdown. Anything more than a drive-through coffee shop was relatively rare, with communal dining one of the things forbidden (at least between unmarried men and women). The very first cinema had just opened. The last time I went back, just two months ago, Riyadh was bustling with hipster smokehouses (Saudi Arabia has embraced barbecue big time) and my own bright purple hair felt frankly lackluster compared to the efforts of some of the locals. Without question, especially with a recent record of 81 executions in a week, Saudi Arabia is still on the wrong side of human rights standards. But in societal terms, it's a country that is in a period of rapid and dramatic transformation from closed and isolated to having a much more significant, well, open society.

Reema Juffali

Reema Juffali, like all Saudis I've met, is a warm, funny person with the kind of steel core you need for endurance. Juffali was the first Saudi woman to participate in an international motorsport race on home soil, competing in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy rounds of the 2019 Diriyah Eprix. Inspired by Le Mans and realizing she could still find a way into elite competition despite a delayed start to her driving career, Juffali has been on a well-worn path the past few years, a ladder proven effective over and over by European racers: Taking on two seasons of British Formula 4 before moving up to Formula 3. She's well-liked in the paddock and delivering great results, and as a result she was the drivers' own pick for Driver of the Year in her first F4 season. It was just unusual that she was doing all this aged 24, not 15. That's what happens when you're not allowed to drive until four years ago, though. Juffali's journey started somewhere I've been inspired to nearly smash a car into a barrier several times myself: an icy day at Snetterton Circuit in England. All it took was a track day in a Renault Clio to convince her she wanted to pursue motorsport for real, and then a chance meeting with Susie Wolff to push her to enter her first race. "I think it's right place, right time," Juffali demurred about what's a pretty extraordinary pathway. "I was living abroad, working abroad and opportunities brought me back to Saudi. That was in 2017, when they announced that women will be driving the following year and obviously, that was news I knew was coming, I just didn't know when it was going to happen, so [I was] ecstatic, of course, it was gonna be a new chapter for us. Not just behind the wheel, but it opens many doors as well. And that point is, again, I think the right place, right time, and you could say all of these things. "I was introduced to Susie Wolff, and at that point I had done my research and knew what it would take to go racing," she told me. "It was just a chat that I had with her. And I'm like, 'you know what, actually, I want to get my racing license, I want to go racing.' And just that introduction allowed me to be like, 'OK, that's a sign' and that was it. I got my racing license two months later, went to the Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi. At that point, I met a few people that were like 'go to this racing school, learn with them and then see what happens.'"

Reema Juffali Juffali in the SPS garage at this year's 24 Hours of Dubai