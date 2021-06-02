Tomato Puree Spill Leaves English Road a Bloody Mess

Highways England

Tomato puree is bad enough on the road surface, creating slippery conditions and accelerating rusting on vehicles due to its high acidity. The spilled olive oil is perhaps the more dangerous component, however, being far more difficult to spot and more likely to cause drivers to lose traction. The road was closed from roughly 7:10 pm the night of the incident until Wednesday afternoon in order to carry out emergency resurfacing works to rectify the situation. The quick response from authorities is admirable, though we're perhaps disappointed there was no opportunity for drivers to do donuts in the accidental pasta sauce.