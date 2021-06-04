A Factory Supercharger on Your Pontiac Vibe Was the Ultimate '00s Tuner Move

Back during the days of Geo, GM resold Suzukis as the Metro and Tracker, Isuzus as the Spectrum and Storm, and even the Toyota Corolla as the Geo Prism. Though Geo bit the dust in 2004, GM continued to repackage Corollas, first as Chevrolets, and then as Pontiac Vibes which—believe it or not—could be fitted with a special-order supercharger available through Toyota Racing Development and GM Performance Parts.

Built in the factory that today houses Tesla, the Pontiac Vibe was pretty much a badge-engineered Toyota Matrix, which was essentially a Corolla hatchback. Save for their styling and HVAC systems, the Matrix and Vibe were almost identical, sharing chassis and powertrains, which in first-gen models consisted of a pair of 1.8-liter Toyota four-cylinder engines. Most had the lesser, 130-horsepower 1ZZ-FE, which could still be brought up to hot hatch scratch with an Eaton blower sold through both GM dealers and TRD.