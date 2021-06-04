A Factory Supercharger on Your Pontiac Vibe Was the Ultimate '00s Tuner Move

Back during the days of Geo, GM resold Suzukis as the Metro and Tracker, Isuzus as the Spectrum and Storm, and even the Toyota Corolla as the Geo Prism. Though Geo bit the dust in 2004, GM continued to repackage Corollas, first as Chevrolets, and then as Pontiac Vibes which—believe it or not—could be fitted with a special-order supercharger available through Toyota Racing Development and GM Performance Parts.
Built in the factory that today houses Tesla, the Pontiac Vibe was pretty much a badge-engineered Toyota Matrix, which was essentially a Corolla hatchback. Save for their styling and HVAC systems, the Matrix and Vibe were almost identical, sharing chassis and powertrains, which in first-gen models consisted of a pair of 1.8-liter Toyota four-cylinder engines. Most had the lesser, 130-horsepower 1ZZ-FE, which could still be brought up to hot hatch scratch with an Eaton blower sold through both GM dealers and TRD.
According to Autos.ca, this roots-type blower generated 7.5 psi of boost, which specs archived on a GM forum indicate elevated horsepower to 170 and torque to 150 pound-feet, respective gains of 40 and 25. Though horsepower fell short of the Vibe GT's 180, the blower helped base Vibes beat the GT's torque output of about 130 lb-ft, not to mention access that torque without screaming up to redline. Extra torque did mean that GM wouldn't install the blowers on all-wheel-drive models, though a forum post indicates at least one car was modded in such fashion at the expense of the owner's warranty.