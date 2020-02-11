22 Exotic Cars Seized From Fugitive Bikram Yoga Founder Head to Auction

The collection consists of a dozen Rolls-Royces (including a 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III), five Bentleys, a 1971 Pontiac Lemans, a 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1, a Ford GT40, and several other cars. A number of vehicles belonging to Choudhury are reportedly still hidden from the public eye, including at least three Ferraris and six Mercedes-Benzs. A lawsuit filed against Choudhury's wife and children by Jafa-Bodden's lawyer suggests that the other vehicles could be somewhere in Nevada or Florida.

Choudhury's vehicles will be sent to auction at Palm Beach International Raceway on March 20 and March 21, though the money generated from the sales will likely never reach his victims. With more than $16 million in legal judgments, Choudhury filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2017.

“The projected revenue generated from the car sales will nowhere be enough to satisfy the creditors,” said bankruptcy trustee Robbin Itkin. She later added, “Anything we can do to try to give something back to the people who are owed money is better than the situation where we are now.”

The hypothetical value of the seized cars, which is estimated to range somewhere between $800,000 and $1.5 million, will likely go straight into the hands of Choudhury's creditors to settle outstanding debt. According to the Post, Choudhury owes the Miami warehouse owner $600,000 in unpaid storage bills, lawyers' fees, and other costs.

In total, nine women have accused Choudhury of rape, sexual assault, or sexual harassment since 2013. Coined "Yoga's bad boy,” he has since re-entered the hot seat after the release of a new documentary on Netflix titled Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator. The film follows the history of the controversial Bikram Yoga saga and outlines the serious allegations that seem a better fit for fiction than reality.

