Feds Holding Online Auction for 149 Classic Cars Seized in DC Solar Fraud Case

In less than two weeks' time, nearly 150 collector cars, trucks, and boats will cross the auction block to settle a civil case between failed energy startup DC Solar and its victims. DC Solar was a supplier of mobile solar power generators that raised $800 million in capital from the likes of Berkshire Hathaway, Sherwin-Williams, and Progressive. Unfortunately for DC Solar's investors, its owners Jeff and Paulette Carpoff allegedly used the purported energy startup's money to live a lavish lifestyle, collecting cars, sponsoring NASCAR teams like Chip Ganassi Racing, and even buying a baseball team, all on the company dollar. Law enforcement identified DC Solar as a possible Ponzi scheme and kicked over the house of cards last December with a raid on the Carpoffs' home, wherein phones, $1.8 million in cash, and 149 of the Carpoffs' vehicles were confiscated.

All these seized vehicles will soon be auctioned off by Apple Auctioneering in Woodland, California, and their proceeds will be funneled back to those cheated by DC Solar. The formerly Carpoff-owned collection spans nearly a century of vehicles and includes everything from classic Americana such as hot rods and muscle cars to Hummers and modern grand tourers. Below are some of the highlights: 2017 Bentley Continental GT V-8

2017 Cadillac CTS-V

A dozen Chevrolet Camaros of varying vintages

Nine Dodge Challengers, one of them a 2018 SRT Demon

1969 Dodge Daytona

2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

Seven Ford Mustangs

Eleven Plymouth Road Runners, three of them Superbirds

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds

A dozen Cummins-powered Ram pickups

