British Airways Flight Hit 825 MPH During Record-Breaking NYC to London Trip

Although the British Isles are currently being slammed by Storm Ciara with flooding and gusting winds, the inclement weather has presented at least one benefit for travelers. While ground transportation has been delayed across the United Kingdom because of the intrepid downpours, those in the air are traveling faster than ever with massive tailwinds pushing flights along at record pace. In fact, one British Airways-commissioned Boeing 747 traveled from New York to London in just four hours and 56 minutes, hitting a top speed of 825 miles per hour.

Saturday night, British Airways flight BA112 zoomed across the Atlantic Ocean, taking off from JFK at 6:21 p.m. New York time and landing at Heathrow around 4:47 a.m. GMT. Data acquired by plane-tracking site FlightRadar claims this to have been around 80 minutes ahead of schedule. For reference, the same source claims the average flight time from New York to London to be six hours and 13 minutes.

What's more, flight BA112 was one of three flights that beat the previously standing record set by Norwegian Airlines in 2018. It was one minute faster than a Virgin Airbus A350 flight which touched down just a few moments later, and it was three minutes faster than another Virgin flight which landed about 30 minutes afterward. Regardless, they were all far clear of the old benchmark which measured five hours and 13 minutes.

Flight crews reported tailwinds of 260 mph, helping the 747 to coast at a blistering pace. Notably, while 825 miles per hour is faster than the speed of sound, it did not technically break the sonic barrier as it was being pushed by the air around it.