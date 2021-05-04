Robert Wickens Is Back in a Race Car Less Than Three Years After Pocono Crash

Robert Wickens has had a long road back to racing since his incredibly violent crash in 2018. The now-32-year-old sustained a catalog of spinal injuries as well as fractures in both hands, his legs, and his ribs after his Indy car was sent flying into the catch fence at Pocono.

Wickens' injuries were initially so serious he was unable to breathe without mechanical aide. As he recovered, he was confirmed as paralyzed from the waist down, although he hoped to regain the ability to walk. He's made monumental strides toward that goal in the time since, and there's another achievement he's on his way to crossing off the list: competing in a racing car. On Tuesday, Wickens drove 'round the Mid-Ohio track in a Bryan Herta Autosport-prepped Hyundai Veloster N TCR.