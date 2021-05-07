Indianapolis Motor Speedway Celebrates Its Famous Urinals With This Classy New T-Shirt

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, recent upgrades have refreshed the facilities around the track, including the bathrooms. This led to anxiety amongst fans, who worried that the track's apparently famous trough urinals would be replaced with a more traditional solution. In response, track president Doug Boles confirmed that the existing facilities will be replaced with new troughs, continuing the communal urination tradition at the track. But IMS has also gone one step further, commemorating the facilities with a special t-shirt.

When you're running a huge, popular event like the Indy 500, it goes without saying that you need facilities to deal with the many thousands of people who will all need to pee at some point. At these volumes, providing enough stalls quickly becomes impractical, and even regular partitioned urinals can be space inefficient. At higher crowd densities, the go-to solution is the urinal trough, allowing men to stand shoulder to sweaty shoulder while relieving themselves at the track. Culturally, they're a bit less common in the United States—hence the tribute paid to those at IMS and other venues like Wrigley Field. However, in places like Europe and Australia, they're commonly fitted everywhere from school bathrooms to shopping malls, though more typically in a taller, wall-mounted format.