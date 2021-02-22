2021 Indy 500 Will Welcome Fans, But Nobody Knows How Many

Now that vaccine programs are gaining momentum, with Axios reporting the United States among global vaccination leaders, a soft glow is forming on the horizon; our long night of solace may at last be nearing its dawn. In that welcome light, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will once again open its doors to spectators for the crown jewel of the IndyCar calendar, the 2021 Indianapolis 500, though nobody knows how many fans will be allowed through the gates—not even track officials. So said IMS officials to Racer, which reports details on virus-related restriction and, consequently, ticket purchase information, won't be available until spring. In other words, no sooner than March 20, though with the race running May 30, something concrete can't be too far out.

Joe Skibinski via IndyCar 2020 Indianapolis 500

"We plan to host fans at the Indy 500 and will continue working through the specific details in consultation with state and local health officials," a track spokesperson told the publication. "As access to the vaccine increases and positivity rates decrease, the list of major sporting events welcoming spectators is growing. This includes the Super Bowl, Daytona 500 and the NCAA men's basketball tournament in our own backyard." "We're still more than three months out, so there's time to continue monitoring and gathering information," they continued. "We'll provide an update to fans in the spring."

James Black, via Indycar 2020 Indianapolis 500 starting grid