NASCAR Driver Sneaks Out to McDonald's During Daytona 500 Rain Delay

Narrowly won by NASCAR paddock favorite Michael McDowell, this year's Daytona 500 was a terrific introduction to stock car racing for new fans. Provided, that is, they stuck around through a six-hour delay, one in which a red flag for a 16-car crash gave way to hours of rainfall, and an equal amount of miserable broadcast filler. So drawn-out was the delay that drivers had time to step out for a break, which in the case of Ross Chastain of the No. 42 Chevrolet (and MacGyvered sim race rigs) meant making a grub run for his pit crew.

In a video shared by Chip Ganassi Racing, Chastain pulls up to the drive-thru window of the world's second-wettest McDonald's still in his race overalls. He shares a brief, sweet exchange with the attendant, who appears to announce who's in the drive-thru to her coworkers before fulfilling what was probably the biggest order she received that day—six of everything, plus a fudge sundae for Chastain himself.