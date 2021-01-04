'McBoat': Meet Germany's McDonald's Drive-Thru for Boats 

Getting a quick meal on the go is a cornerstone of modern travel, but not all attempts to court hungry travelers work out. Sticking a fast-food franchise in a travel hub is a recipe for success, but cramming one aboard the mode of transport itself? Not as good an idea. Following the McTrain's failure, McDonald's Germany presumably went back to the drawing board and asked itself how it could apply the proven model of the drive-thru to new modes of transit. And when someone unrolled a map of Hamburg's canal network on the conference table, lightbulbs went off.

Indeed, along Hamburg's Mittelkanal—an offshoot from the Elbe river—floats a jetty emblazoned with the unmistakable Golden Arches. Officially known as the McBoat, this dock features small cleats for mooring watercraft, allowing canal travelers to disembark and order meals via an intercom-equipped kiosk.