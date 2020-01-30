Watch Ken Block Hoon the Prototype Extreme E All-Electric Odyssey 21 Racer

After Block’s initial shakedown run, he was quick to point out the Odyssey 21’s Williams Advanced Engineering battery, saying, “The wildest feeling was how instantly the electric torque came on and how fun it was to drive because of that.”

The Odyssey 21’s batteries, which currently puts out 550 horsepower and around 70 pound-feet of torque, make the racer capable of sending the 3,630-pound race buggy to 62 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds. I mean, what’s not to love?

Wrapped around the Hoonigan is a tubular frame that uses a niobium-reinforced steel alloy and a secondary roll-cage. Three-way adjustable dampers are bolted to the double-wishbone design and deliver 15-inches of travel. To stop the racer’s momentum are six-piston Alcon brake calipers at all four corners, too. Block gave his commentary of the racer after he had some time to play with it and spoke how different his background knowledge was when comparing his internal combustion racecar to the all-electric one.

“It was nice to finally get this thing up to speed,” said Block, adding, “I love how aggressive you can be and move it under braking. I’m so used to the combustion engine where you’re trying to build up the turbo boost, where this is so instant in putting the power down, it’s a lot sooner than I’d think. For me, it’s incredibly fun, but it’s just a matter of adapting my calibrations to what this thing is capable of. It’s all a bit new to me.”