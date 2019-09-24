Legendary F1 Designer Adrian Newey Moves to New Extreme E Racing Series

Legendary Formula One designer Adrian Newey has announced a career change that will surprise even the most seasoned of racing fans: a move to the futuristic, electric off-road racing series called Extreme E.

Earlier this week, Newey announced that he would be coined "lead visionary" of Veloce Racing, a motorsports team jointly co-founded by Newey and Formula E world champion Jean-Éric Vergne. The team plans to compete in Extreme E, an all-new off-road racing series dedicated to bringing all-terrain electric vehicles to remote locations where the thought of tarmac is nothing more than a pipe dream.

Newey's role in the organization will be to initially understand and engineer a powertrain for Extreme E, but also to adapt to the changes and maturation of the industry to ensure that Veloce stays on the bleeding edge of technology in electric motorsports. Coming from some of the industry's biggest names like McLaren, Williams, and Red Bull to name a few, Newey will bring established knowledge to a brand-new style of racing.