Formula E's New Racer Is What All Modern Race Cars Should Look Like

For its third generation of cars, Formula E is targeting smaller dimensions and a lower overall weight of just 1,720 pounds (driver included) to increase efficiency and overall speed. Battery size could shrink slightly, but power output could leap as high as 470 horsepower. Long pit times may return, but only for the sake of testing ultra-fast charging technology, at wattages as high as 600 kW—close to double what the most powerful DC fast-chargers put out today. Gen3 Formula E cars won't be ready to take on Formula 1 cars head-to-head, but that'll be no stain on Formula E's honor given how much further the series has come these last several years compared to Formula 1.