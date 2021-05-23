The Lone Woman in the American Flat Track Series Has Won the Most Races in AFT Singles History

Shayna Texter-Bauman stands five feet tall and she’s fearless on a motorcycle; currently the winningest American Flat Track racer in the singles (single-cylinder) division, she was first female to win a flat track race, and later she beat her now-husband Briar Bauman, who is the current back-to-back champion in the twin-cylinder class. Texter-Bauman told me she didn’t start racing until “later in life” when she was 10 or 11; her brother Cory Texter started riding before she did and her competitive instincts kicked in. Their father Randy was a flat track racer and owned Lancaster Harley-Davidson in Pennsylvania, where they grew up.

“I was born into racing,” Texter-Bauman says. It’s true that she has a bona fide moto pedigree: she started riding motorcycles when she was three and her dad was a pro flat track and road racer. Texter-Bauman's grandfather (her dad's father) was involved in motorcycles and racing and started the Harley dealership that her dad later owned. Before she turned pro, the flat track racer was very much into soccer. She wanted to be the next Mia Hamm and play in college; racing took a back seat. Then her motorcycle career took off, and initially, Texter-Bauman’s mom wasn’t at all excited about it. When Texter-Bauman's father passed away in 2010, the Texter siblings lost not only their dad but his support; they had to learn to grow up fast, figure out how to continue on their professional racing paths, and make solid career choices without him. Their mom rose to the challenge, despite her dislike of the sport. “I'm not going to lie: she hated it at first,” Texter-Bauman told me. “She put everything into my soccer career and wanted me to go into college with that. But once my dad passed away, my mom stepped up big time and she is my number one fan. She never misses a race and she’s one hundred percent in.” It’s easy for her to remember her first race: she won on 9/10/11 in Knoxville, Iowa, where her maternal grandfather Glenn Fitzcharles is in the Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Texter-Bauman says racing flat tracks is a lot like the full-contact sport of sprint car racing, but without the roll cages.

