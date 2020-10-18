Here's Why You Should Take Your Teenager to Motorcycle Driving School

When exploring ranchlands of west Texas on foot, one can’t carelessly wear flip-flops or aimlessly wander through the tall grasses. You’ve got to don sturdy, snakebite-repelling boots and look ahead to make sure you don't step into a rattler's nest. This is hard land, y’all, so chin up and look alive. In many ways, that proactive and defensive mindset is much like driving a car—or even more so—riding a motorcycle. I wanted to get my motorcycle license when I was in college. I excitedly told my mother that I was going to buy one and solve all of my transportation challenges, and she casually mentioned that if I got a motorcycle I’d also have to take over my tuition payments. That put the kibosh on my two-wheeled dreams. Fast forward a few decades, and I finally took the basic rider course last May. (Somebody give me a gold star for my bucket list, please.) Now that I’m (ostensibly) a grown-up, I understand my mother's trepidation about motorcycles. On the other hand, I submit that taking a moto safety class would help a whole lot of new teenage drivers to be more aware and alert on the road and we would all be a little safer.

Kristin V. Shaw

According to the Motorcycle Legal Foundation, riders that operate a motorcycle without a Class M endorsement (a license to ride a motorcycle) are referred to as “riding dirty.” Fact: you can get motorcycle insurance without a license. According to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, in 2018, unlicensed riders accounted for 46 percent of rider fatalities in Texas. Taking the course teaches you the basics and gets you a license, which improves your chance of getting a better insurance rate anyway. One of the first things the instructor teaches you in Basic Rider class is how to inspect the bike. They use the Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s acronym T-CLOCS to help you remember to check out your motorcycle every time you go out for a ride: T: Tires and wheels C: Controls (levers, pedal, cables, hoses, and throttle) L: Lights (battery, headlights, turn signals, mirrors) O: Oil fluid levels C: Chassis (frame, suspension, chain) S: Stands (center stand or kickstand) Apply that methodology to driving a car and your teen driver will better understand how it works and will be less likely to get sidelined by a flat tire, busted taillight, or low oil levels. The second benefit of learning how to drive a motorcycle is a reinforcement of the concept of the friction point. For all of the stomping of feet and gnashing of teeth about the death of manual transmissions, we’re forgetting something important: motorcycles still have a clutch and gears. And they’re fun to use. In my class, I rode a trusty Honda Grom with gears that were a little finicky. Riding it around the course in the Dart Bowl parking lot helped me get a feel for gearing that translates to a manual transmission in a car, too.

Kristin V. Shaw