Using the Confederate Flag on Forza Will Now Get You Banned

Spurred on by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, there's been a huge push to ban and remove any and all signs of racial oppression such as Confederate symbols and monuments. Even NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its events. Not only will the controversial flag be outlawed in real-life racing, but now it will also be off-limits in virtual racing platforms such as Forza.

This means that, yes, that digital homage to the General Lee can now get you booted from Forza's online service entirely.

"Our goal is to create a safe, secure, inclusive, and enjoyable experience for all players," the Xbox franchise announced in a tweet. "Moving forward, the use of the Confederate flag on any car and under any circumstances will be categorized as a 'Notorious iconography' in our enforcement guidelines and its use will result in a ban."