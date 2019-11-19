It’s Official: Toyota Is Returning to the Forza Gaming Series With the MK4 Supra

The franchise's social media accounts announced Tuesday that the car will arrive in Forza Horizon 4's in an update that will drop on Dec. 12. No mention of pricing info suggests that this won't be paid DLC, but rather a free addition to every player's garage.

​ It's official: Toyota has returned to Microsoft's flagship racing video game franchise in a big way with what's arguably the most popular performance model in its history, the fourth-generation Supra .

Toyota has not been seen in a Forza title since 2016's Horizon 3, with the marque almost entirely disappearing from 2017's big letdown that was Motorsport 7, save for a few racing vehicles. Neither Toyota nor the two sister gaming franchises' developers Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games offered much of an explanation for the company's retreat from the gaming world, and the automaker didn't speak much on the matter until this past August.

Gamers questioned why Toyota had little presence outside the Playstation-exclusive Gran Turismo franchise in recent memory, and the company hastily responded with a condemnation of street racing that it later retracted. Racing game fans who remembered that Toyota road cars weren't in 2017's circuit-only Forza Motorsport 7 called Toyota out, forcing the company to explain its real reason for withdrawing from the racing game world: Licensing.

"Officially, Toyota Motor Corporation has no concrete plans to license its model range to any other games besides Gran Turismo Sport at the moment," stated Toyota UK on Twitter. "We'll be really excited to share our future plans with you as soon as we're able to."

As cars don't make their way into games overnight, Toyota's plans as of late August may well have already involved getting the Supra back into Forza. Regardless, now that you know it's coming back, all that's left to do is count down the time. T-minus 23 days.