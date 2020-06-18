Throw away all your expectations of engine swaps, because the story you're about to read will forever ruin every single LS, 2JZ, rotary, Hellcat, and Tesla drivetrain transplant you've ever seen. That's the mindset Daniel Werner must have had when he determined that perfect engine swap didn't exist as he searched high and low for his next project. When the dots finally connected, Werner found himself in possession of a surplus tank engine and an ex-police car—the perfect recipe for one of the most obnoxious builds in the entire Kingdom of Sweden.

If you're going to build a powerful car meant to break necks, it's a go-big-or-go-home kind of deal.

According to the Facebook page documenting the car's build and the YouTube video below, Werner knew this when beginning his search for his Frankencar's perfect heart and settled on some sort of massive engine built by Rolls-Royce. As one does, he considered the Griffon, a 37-liter V12 airplane engine manufactured during World War II, but decided it was too big. There was also the Merlin, which was a smaller 27-liter V12, but couldn't meet Werner's outlandish power goals.